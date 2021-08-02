Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

ETR VOW3 opened at €205.50 ($241.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €218.61. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

