Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.50 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

TAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

