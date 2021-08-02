Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

