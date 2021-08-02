Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606,646 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.