Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 40,376 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,376 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 223.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

