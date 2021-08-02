Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,564 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,218,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 340,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,452,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $210.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

