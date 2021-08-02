Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 14,862 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Harsco by 33.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

