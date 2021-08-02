Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 77,643 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,643 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

