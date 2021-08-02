Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.04 ($75.34).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting €56.18 ($66.09). The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €54.81.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.