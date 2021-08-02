Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,140 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vontier were worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $1,356,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $6,279,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vontier by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Vontier stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.15.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.