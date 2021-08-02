W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.37. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,675,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

