W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $378.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $369.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.36.

NYSE:GWW opened at $444.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.77. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $335.16 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

