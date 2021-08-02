W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.000-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS.

GWW stock traded down $16.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.58. The stock had a trading volume of 506,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,820. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.77. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $335.16 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $453.55.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

