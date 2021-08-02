Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €139.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.91 ($164.60).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ETR:WCH traded down €1.80 ($2.12) on Wednesday, reaching €124.20 ($146.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12-month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of €131.25.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

