Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.9% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.24. 124,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.31. The stock has a market cap of $398.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

