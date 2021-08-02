Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.9% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.24. 124,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.31. The stock has a market cap of $398.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.
In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
