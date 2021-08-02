Warburg Research Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €35.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.23 ($41.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.50. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €37.96 ($44.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.