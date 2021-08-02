Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Update

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 405.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 27.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

WPG traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.71. 16,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 55.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. Equities analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

