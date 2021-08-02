Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Shashank Patel Sells 8,524 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE WTS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.18. 205,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,194. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $153.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

