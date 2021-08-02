Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $150.76 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

