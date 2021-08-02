WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $261.12 million and $8.73 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,765,455,006 coins and its circulating supply is 1,691,666,606 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

