WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.53. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $192.74 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

