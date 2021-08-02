WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,723. The company has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $235.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

