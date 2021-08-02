WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,012,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,382,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

