WD Rutherford LLC Buys 115 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,933. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.54 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.