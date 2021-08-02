WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.93.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $5.56 on Monday, reaching $405.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $406.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

