Wedbush Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $310.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.23.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.50. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

