Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $306.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $287.00 to $306.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.88.

NYSE AON opened at $260.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $265.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

