Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

PAI opened at $15.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

