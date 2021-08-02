Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.