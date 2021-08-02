WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.08.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE:WEX opened at $189.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after buying an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,044,000.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.