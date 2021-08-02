WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $235.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

WEX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.08.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE WEX opened at $189.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.36.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.