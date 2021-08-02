Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc Buys 237,500 Shares

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wilhelmina International stock remained flat at $$4.37 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,561. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

