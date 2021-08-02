Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 7,245 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,034,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,030. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $134.11.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.