Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises 0.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $14,275,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.69. 33,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.