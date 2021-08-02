Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,330.00. 79,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

