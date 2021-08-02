Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $211,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 84 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,701.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,645. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,553.25. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,954 shares of company stock valued at $174,361,568. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

