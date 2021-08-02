Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $365.72. The stock had a trading volume of 755,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,660,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $368.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.