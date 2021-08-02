Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,689.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,478.83. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

