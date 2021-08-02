Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.59.

NASDAQ WING opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.24. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,085. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

