WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.44 or 0.00276801 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

