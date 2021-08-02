WINkLink Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 5% lower against the dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $276.81 million and $32.57 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00139090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,706.07 or 0.99834959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00843862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.