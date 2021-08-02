Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

