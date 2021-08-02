Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WZZAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Wizz Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

