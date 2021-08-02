WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 549 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $374.88 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

