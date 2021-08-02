WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $297.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.87. The company has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $299.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

