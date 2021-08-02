Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Workiva were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 240,980 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $129.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.43. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

