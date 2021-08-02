Wownero 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $44,559.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Wownero has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $44,559.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.