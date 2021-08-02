Wrap Technologies’ (WRAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Wrap Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ WRAP opened at $6.92 on Friday. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $262.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at $498,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,063.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $308,775. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $227,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

