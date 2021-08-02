Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $98.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.