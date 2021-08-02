Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 168,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

XHR stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

